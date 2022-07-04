Is Moishe Kleinerman Case Related To Prior Disappearance At Meron?

As the search for Moishe Kleinerman in the Meron area continues, police are investigating the possibility that Moishe’s disappearance 100 days ago is tied to a prior disappearance case three years ago that remains unsolved to this day.

Moshe Ilowitz, 40, a resident of Mevo Modi’im and a father of five, disappeared in 2019.

His disappearance was similar to that of Moishe, as he was last seen entering the forest around Meron and no trace of him has been found since.

Meanwhile, the commander of the Yehudah and Shomron precinct, Superintendent Uzi Levy, and several other senior police officers visited the Kleinerman home in Modiin Illit on Sunday afternoon.

Following the visit, Moishe’s mother, spoke with Kan News, tearfully saying: “Today was the first day after 99 days that senior police commanders came to our home and they don’t even have one lead on the case. Nothing. This is Israel Police?”

Kleinerman added despite the gag order issued on the case, there is no additional information that has not been released to the public. “The development in the case was the arrest of a suspect, which everyone knows about,” she said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)