ENOUGH ALREADY: Illinois Independence Day Shooting Was Nation’s 309th Mass Shooting THIS YEAR

Think the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, yesterday was an outlier? Think again. It was but one of 309 mass shootings that have taken place in the U.S. in 2022 alone.
Data from the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive shows that there are an average of 11 mass shootings each week, with a mass shooting classified as when four or more people, not including the shooter, are shot or killed.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker had this to say following the shooting: “It is devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely American plague.”
“It’s the Fourth of July, a day for reflection on our freedoms,” he continued. “Our founders carried muskets, not assault weapons, and I don’t think a single one of them would have said that you have a constitutional right to an assault weapon with a high-capacity magazine or that that is more important than the right of the people who attended this parade today to live.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
What’s the problem? Keep selling military style weapons to 18 year olds, don’t have universal background checks, have high capacity magazines…
The commenter “rt” knows not of what he speaks. Illinois has all the above. No law currently on the books or proposed by the legislature would have prevented that shooting. “rt”, you ought to learn something before spouting off. Try googling ‘Illinois firearms laws’.
Restore Republicans to the White House as well as to both houses, and subject all shooters to automatic death penalty with own shogun, in public views for all Americans to witness swift full unadulterated justice
Is there also a count of all the successes? all the times a good guy saved his life or the life of others with a gun? Do they even report it nationally?
I think the best solution is, anyone who shoots random people should get a special death through great televised torture. That should knock it down at least 90%!
It might be possible to correlate the growing illegal immigrant population with the rising gun homicide rates. I would say even the legal immigration from the south caused it. Just look at the gun homicide rates in Guatemala and other hispanic countries. To say that aspect of their culture did not travel along with the 30 million people is preposterous.
“This is the small sacrifice we need to make to protect our right to bear arms, otherwise, this country will be run over by tyranny” This foolish belief has infected the frum community where people are rushing to buy a handgun not knowing the risks involved. No citizen in a democratic country with the number of wackos living here should be allowed to own an AR-15 style gun. Period. Eisav has a hard enough time dealing with Retzicha without a gun, don’t make his job so much easier. Gun ownership has become a religion in this country though it doesn’t make you any safer to own one.
Arizona,
That is the point. We need new stricter laws in the US against gun ownership , open gun carry, gun purchasing, background checks , military style rifles , etc …
MDshweks, are you aware of any instance where a civilian good guy with an AR15 or similar weapon stopped a bad guy with a gun and saved lives? These weapons aren’t exactly what someone keeps at home for self protection. Is there any legitimate reason for civilians to own such weapons?
In other news:
At least 10 people were killed and 62 others were wounded by gunfire over the Fourth of July weekend in Chicago.
Twelve of the wounded were shot in three attacks on the West and South sides: Four people in West Garfield Park Friday evening, five men in Parkway Gardens on the South Side early Monday, and three people in Woodlawn early Tuesday.
At least 16 other people were shot, two fatally, in a violent eight-hour span late Saturday into early Sunday in the city, according to Chicago police.
Shhh. This doesn’t fit the democrats narrative. We’ve got to concentrate on whitey. We’ve got to stay focused on systemic racism and Jan 6th.
NGI,
Most of us can spot the differences between crime in West Garfield Park, Parkway Gardens, Woodlawn and a mass shooting incident at a July 4th parade in Highland Park from a mile away.
If you are not from Chicago, then maybe the analogy is comparing homicide in Bed-Stuy to a mass shooting in Cobble Hill.
Or comparing crime in Rammallah to a mass shooting in Rehavia Jerusalem.
You don’t need to be a gaon to understand why weak gun safety laws are positively correlated with high gun violence rates. Mississippi, for example, has the weakest laws and by far the highest gun violence rates. Massachusetts, New York, and Hawaii have among the strongest laws and the lowest gun violence rates. Of course this doesn’t mean that every person in Mississippi wants to kill someone with a gun, or that bad guys in New York can’t get guns, but of course these differences in law have their impact. If guns were extremely difficult or impossible to buy or obtain, of course gun violence would be much lower. If the US government shipped a gun and ammo to every citizen (next NRA platform!), of course gun violence would be much higher. Duh.