ENOUGH ALREADY: Illinois Independence Day Shooting Was Nation’s 309th Mass Shooting THIS YEAR

Think the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, yesterday was an outlier? Think again. It was but one of 309 mass shootings that have taken place in the U.S. in 2022 alone.

Data from the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive shows that there are an average of 11 mass shootings each week, with a mass shooting classified as when four or more people, not including the shooter, are shot or killed.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker had this to say following the shooting: “It is devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely American plague.”

“It’s the Fourth of July, a day for reflection on our freedoms,” he continued. “Our founders carried muskets, not assault weapons, and I don’t think a single one of them would have said that you have a constitutional right to an assault weapon with a high-capacity magazine or that that is more important than the right of the people who attended this parade today to live.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)