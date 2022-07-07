The Tzaddik of Boro Park

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

Everyone knows him by face. But few people know his name.

And even less people know that he has the zchus of the Torah learning of thousands and thousands of hours of Torah learning for the tzibbur – particularly the Bnei Torah.

It is an enviable zchus.

He is the gabbai of Shomer Shabbos in Boro Parak – on 53rd and 13th Avenue. He ensures that there is always a minyan. He makes sure that people who need to say kaddish get the amud. This Tzaddik arranges for the leining for the little known taaneisim – like the 20th of Sivan, Erev parshas Chukas, etc. The Shovevim minyanim, the Bhab minyanim slichos. For example, there is an Erev Parshas Chukas leining at Shomer Shabbos tomorrow at 6:00 PM commemorating the Paris burnings of 24 cartloads of Shas in the 1200’s.

This tzaddik is behind it all. He is a one-man Chessed operation. Downstairs in the shul, there is food available for everyone – the tired, the poor, the hungry.

But he does much more than being the gabbai. He is the one responsible for ensuring that thousands, yes thousands of people get their rides to Lakewood, to Monsey. This author’s own children have utilized his ride-shadchanim services many dozens of times.

His name is Moshe Metzger. And, in this author’s opinion, he is the one to go to for brachos.

