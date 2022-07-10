TERROR ALERT: FBI Warns of Planned Attack at Texas Jewish Center

All formal Jewish gatherings, including shuls, in the San Antonio area were temporarily suspended on Friday and Shabbos following an FBI warning of a planned attack.

The Jewish Federation of San Antonio said in a statement that all shuls and organizations in the area have been briefed on the matter and that security personnel “are on the highest alert.”

The Jewish Federation further urged all community members to keep their eyes peeled for any suspicious activities and to call 911 immediately if such activity is observed.

The FBI has since stated that there is no longer a “known imminent threat” to the community.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)