Has The Lev Tahor Cult Disbanded?

After years of wandering the world and many of its leaders being sent to prison, the Lev Tahor cult has essentially disbanded, three cult members told Kikar H’Shabbat.
According to the report, cult members are scatted in a number of countries around the world in recent months. A small number of members are still in Guatemala and are trying desperately to rehabilitate the cult.
Some cult members returned to Israel and have been seen on the streets of Jerusalem in recent days.
This past Friday, some cult members were also spotted in London buying food for Shabbos.
תפרסם שהכת לב טהור הגיעו ללונדון, צילמתי את התמנות האלו לפני שעה pic.twitter.com/PlNqTHwwzs
— צבי (@AtVQaOWRyA2VZyc) July 8, 2022
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
“שמישהו יסביר לי למה מדינת ישראל פועלת במלוא העוצמה נגד ההגירה של כת הרשע של לב טהור לאיראן. הם והאייטולות זה זיווג מהשמיים.”
Because they are our brothers.
Misled, confused, corrupted – but still our brothers.
Many Israeli Jews might CH”V compare all frum Yidden to the Ayatollahs. Nevertheless, one NEVER abandons a brother in a time of need. No matter what.
Fake news, I live in Guatemala and Lev Tahor is very much alive here, they also have a smaller but well established group in Mexico with “Hanalah” members running that community there. Those who left for Europe were only a small group of around 30 members.
I sure hope the victims of this cult can be rehabilitated into society and reunite with their families and try to undo the harm done to the kids