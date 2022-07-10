Has The Lev Tahor Cult Disbanded?

After years of wandering the world and many of its leaders being sent to prison, the Lev Tahor cult has essentially disbanded, three cult members told Kikar H’Shabbat.

According to the report, cult members are scatted in a number of countries around the world in recent months. A small number of members are still in Guatemala and are trying desperately to rehabilitate the cult.

Some cult members returned to Israel and have been seen on the streets of Jerusalem in recent days.

This past Friday, some cult members were also spotted in London buying food for Shabbos.

תפרסם שהכת לב טהור הגיעו ללונדון, צילמתי את התמנות האלו לפני שעה pic.twitter.com/PlNqTHwwzs — צבי (@AtVQaOWRyA2VZyc) July 8, 2022

