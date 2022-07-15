A Kiddush Hashem – Menachem the Baal Chessed

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

The Gemorah in Yevamos 79a that we were just mesayem tells us that Dovid HaMelech said, There are three simanim of this ummah, Klal Yisroel. They are baalei rachamim – merciful, they are baishanim (bashful – hm.. is there a word connection here?), and they perform acts of chessed.

They are merciful, as the pasuk states: “And He will give you mercy, and have mercy upon you and multiply you” (Dvarim 13:18); not only will Hashem have mercy upon you, but He will bestow the attribute of mercy upon you.

They are baishanim, as it is written: “And that His fear shall be upon your faces” (Shmos 20:17), and the fear that is on one’s face is his shame.

They perform acts of chessed, as it is written: “For I have known him, to the end that he may command his children and his household after him, that they may keep the way of Hashem to practice righteousness and justice” (Bereishis 18:19).

It is clear that Menachem pictured here, is both a baal rachamim and a baal chessed nd has performed a huge kiddush Hashem here. Is he single? Is he married? Who is this wonderful person who has such midos and fulfills vehalachta bidrachav so well?

This was featured on the Jim Kimmel Show hosted by former Nasa engineer Mark Roper.

