After Saudi Decision: Which Flights From Israel Will Be Shortened?

The Saudi announcement on Friday that it is opening its airspace to “all air carriers” means a significant shortening of Israeli flights to the Far East and a reduction of costs, which will likely lead to lower prices for passengers.

The new policy will allow direct flights to India to be shortened from 8 hours to 5 hours, flights to Thailand from 11 hours to 8 hours and 15 minutes, and flights to Melbourne from 17 hours to 15.5 hours.

El Al Airlines submitted an official request to fly over Saudi airspace, a statement from the airline said.

The chairman of the Israeli Pilots’ Association, Meidan Bar, told Ynet that “the State of Israel lives in a unique aviation reality and not in the positive sense of the word. We cannot fly where we want, in what direction we want, and when we want. I am very glad that this is slowly starting to change.”

