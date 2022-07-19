Kleinerman & Ilowitz Families Join Forces In Search For Loved Ones

The parents of Moishe Kleinerman, who is now missing for 115 days, met with the family members of Moshe Ilowitz, a father of five who disappeared from the Meron area in 2019.

The families met at a Jerusalem hotel on Monday evening and agreed to cooperate in searches for their loved ones.

“There are such common variables here – both of them are named Moshe, both of them disappeared at Meron,” Gitty Kleinerman, Moishe’s mother, told Channel 12 News.

Moishe’s father, Shmuel Kleinerman, criticized Israeli authorities, saying: “Sitting in front of me are the parents of this man, Moshe Ilowitz, who disappeared three years ago and what? They don’t know anything? Nothing serious has been done? I’m truly astounded.”

Meanwhile, the dedicated volunteers of the Israel Dog Unit continue searching for clues in the Meron area.

