Tragedy In Columbia: Israeli Dies As Result Of Severe Dairy Allergy

A 22-year-old Israeli from the Jerusalem area passed away in Bogotá, Columbia on Monday as a result of a severe dairy allergy.

The niftar, who had been on a trip with friends to the Southern American country, mistakenly ate dairy in a restaurant six days ago. Although he had informed the waiter that he couldn’t eat lactose and was reassured that his food was safe, apparently a severe mistake occurred and he was brought an omelet that contained cheese.

He was carrying an EpiPen injection but unfortunately, it did not help and he lost consciousness. His friends brought him to a local hospital in severe condition but the medical staff was not successful in stabilizing his condition. He passed away several days later.

The niftar learned in a yeshiva high school in Mevaseret Tzion, Walla reported.

The Israeli embassy in Bogotá is assisting and supporting the family and friends of the niftar. Efforts are being made to bring the body to Israel for kevurah as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, this is not the first such incident of Israelis dying of severe allergies in countries that are not as careful about allergies as residents of Western countries expect. In 2018, a 25-year-old Israeli woman died in northern India – also after mistakenly consuming dairy.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)