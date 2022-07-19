ALERT: Tri-State Bracing For Dangerous Heat For Rest Of The Week

An extreme, potentially record-breaking heat wave is forecast to grip the New York City area through the rest of this week and possibly beyond.

City and state leaders are urging New Yorkers to prepare for the extreme heat.

Temps will be at or above 90 degrees through at least next Monday, when a round of thunderstorms may break the heat. Until then, expect sizzling highs and RealFeel temps over 100 at times, according to AccuWeather.

The high will be 91 on Tuesday, 94 on Wednesday and 95 on Thursday—but RealFeels will be in the mid-90s Tuesday and between 100 and 105 Wednesday and Thursday.

Correction – Heat Advisory for NYC: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM on 7/20. Heat indices of around 100 degrees are expected. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Info: https://t.co/9Jthh11sd5 or https://t.co/ytwmuQS4K4. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/B50Nv86SzM https://t.co/hg5dlcWbOJ — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) July 19, 2022

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)