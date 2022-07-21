Meron Commission To Hold Police Senior Officials Accountable For Meron Disaster

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and other senior other police officers are expected to receive warning letters in the coming weeks from the state commission of inquiry into the Meron disaster, Ynet reported on Wednesday.

The significance of the warning letters is that the commission is holding them responsible for lapses that contributed to the disaster and they will have to face consequences.

Northern District Police Commander Shimon Lavi, who informed Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai on Monday of his intention to resign from police service, is also expected to receive a warning letter and may have to face consequences beyond his resignation. The committee members are also examining the role of other police officers, including Lt.-Gen Morris Chen, who was the head of the Police Operations Department at the time of the disaster.

Despite harsh criticism and calls from relatives of Meron victims for Shabtai to resign, his associates say that he currently has no intention of resigning.

The committee’s recommendations are not legally binding but no government has ever completely ignored the recommendations of a state commission of inquiry.

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu, who served as prime minister when the disaster occurred, is set to testify to the commisison on Thursday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)