In Wake Of Meron Disaster: Northern Police Commander Resigns

Northern District Police Commander Shimon Lavi on Monday evening informed Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai of his intention to resign from the police service in the near future.

Lavi’s resignation comes over a year after the Meron disaster, which took place in his district. Lavi is expected to be one of the key witnesses to receive a letter of warning from the State Commission of Inquiry into the Meron disaster, at which he was the first to testify.

“Immediately after the disaster, I said that I – as the commander of the event – bear responsibility – without excuses or rationalizations,” Lavi wrote in his resignation letter. ” I never pointed fingers, not even at those who were also responsible for the event.”

Lavi stated in the letter that he waited over a year after the event to resign due to pressing issues he felt responsible for, including the rising crime in the Arab sector.

A police statement said that Shabtai thanked Lavi for his service and wished him success in his future endeavors. “As the Northern District Commander, Lavi has been active in many areas, with an emphasis on the fight against crime in the Arab sector and the increase of forces for the future.”

Yisrael Diskind of the Forum For Families of the Meron Tragedy, brother of Meron victim Simcha Bunin Diskind, z’l, said: “I was happy to hear about Lavi’s decision to retire from his position as commander of the Northern District. The decision should have come immediately after the disaster that took the lives of 45 civilians, including my beloved brother. I call on Police Commissioner Shabtai to adopt Lavi’s step and submit his resignation today. Lavi’s resignation is a wake-up call to all those responsible for the Meron disaster: Take responsibility!”

