Two Terrorists Killed In Clashes With IDF Soldiers In Shechem [Videos]

IDF soldiers, Shin Bet operatives and Border Guard officers carried out a counterterrorism operation overnight Motzei Shabbos in a number of locations in Yehudah and Shomron.

Counterterrorism Yamam officers and Givati soldiers arrested terror suspects in Shechem and surrounded a house in which a terrorist had barricaded himself. Arabs opened fire and two terrorists were killed in the ensuing exchange of gunfire. Nine other Arabs were injured, including one of the commanders of the Fatah-linked Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades terrorist organization.

The operation in Shechem came about five months after IDF forces eliminated a cell of three terrorists in Shechem in broad daylight. According to reports, the house that was targeted in the overnight operation is the home of the fourth member of the cell who had not yet been caught or eliminated.

Baruch Hashem, there were no reported injuries among Israeli security forces.

There were also clashes overnight in Jenin between Israeli security forces and Arab terrorists.

The funeral for the two terrorists that took place on Sunday in Shechem can be seen below:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)