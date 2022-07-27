WATCH IT: Pence Acknowledges His Break with Trump, Says They “Differ on Focus”

In a speech to the Young Americas Foundation’s national student conference in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, former Vice President Mike Pence addressed his relationship with Donald Trump.

“There seems to be a divide between the two of you on your outlook on what the future of the conservative movement might be,” a student said to Pence during a Q&A session. “Do you think that this divide extends to the rest of the conservative movement, like the general public? And what do you think we can do to alleviate it?”

“I don’t know that our movement is that divided,” Pence responded. “I don’t know that the president and I differ on issues. But we may differ on focus. I truly do believe that elections are about the future, and that is absolutely essential at a time when so many Americans are hurting.”

Pence said that he’s proud to have worked as vice president under Trump, but said that Republicans should be looking toward the future, not relitigating the past.

“I truly do believe that elections are about the future, and that it is absolutely essential at a time when so many Americans are hurting, so many families are struggling, that we don’t give way to the temptation to look back,” Pence said. “But I think the time has come for us to offer a bold, positive agenda to bring America back.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)