FIGHT BREWING: Mayor Adams Calls for Emergency Legislative Session to Tackle Soaring Crime

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has had enough of state legislators sitting on their hands as crime continues ripping apart the Big Apple, and joined Republicans in calling for an emergency session of the legislature to confront the crime crisis.

“I hope that just as we had a special call to return to Albany to deal with the [Supreme Court] ruling on right to carry [guns], I believe that Albany should consider coming and revisiting some of the violence we’re seeing of repeated offenders,” Adams said at City Hall.

“We need to be clear on that,” the mayor continued. “We’re not talking about someone that steals an apple. We’re talking about someone that has repeatedly used violence in our city: robberies, grand larcenies, burglaries, shootings, carrying a gun… This group of people are repeated offenders in our community and they’re hurting our public safety.”

The apparent breaking point for Adams came after a 12-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy were wounded in a series of shootings in the city late Monday and follow a demand from Republican legislative leaders for a special session to repeal the state’s bail reform law.

Not everyone was happy with Adams’ support for an emergency legislative session. In a statement, NY Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris accused Adams of “demagoguing” the crime problem.

“It’s sad Mayor Adams has joined the ranks of right wingers who are so grossly demagoguing this issue,” Gianaris said in his statement. “He should focus less on deflecting from his own responsibility for higher crime and more on taking steps that would actually make New York safer.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)