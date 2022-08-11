WATCH THIS: Did the FBI Plant Incriminating Evidence at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Estate?

The FBI on Monday raided Donald Trump’s home and office at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in a search that was ostensibly related to an investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents.
But some are sniffing a set-up. One of those people is Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt, who suggested that the FBI may have planted incriminating evidence against Donald Trump during their “search.”
She provided no evidence to back up her theory.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
And the evidence?? What a disgusting outrage from the former law and order party.
The wicked filthy FBI are not above the law, and I keenly look forward to these scoundrels suffering dire consequences
I guess Trump knows he’s been nailed and is already preparing his response: the docs were planted.
The FBI would know better than to plant evidence on a rich guy with lawyers. The system of police planting evidence only works when they still to uneducated poor defendants represented by Legal Aid/Public Defenders.
They also have the problem that the papers in question are subject to a dispute as to whether Trump had a right to keep them when he left office so until a court rules they were prohibited, Trump has no criminal liability.
>>>> “She provided no evidence to back up her theory.”
Does anybody question the VERY REAL possibility that they planted evidence?! Get REAL!! Trump’s attorney testifies that the FBI would not allow her or anybody else to watch them as they work! Unless they were worried about someone watching them planting evidence what other reason could be given why they wouldn’t allow his attorney to monitor them?!
KEEP IN MIND – this is the same FBI that falsely claimed Russian collusion that turned out to be the EVIL Hilary Clinton!!!
Your head is planted in your behind. That, or it has nails in it.