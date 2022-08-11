WATCH THIS: Did the FBI Plant Incriminating Evidence at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Estate?

The FBI on Monday raided Donald Trump’s home and office at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in a search that was ostensibly related to an investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents.

But some are sniffing a set-up. One of those people is Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt, who suggested that the FBI may have planted incriminating evidence against Donald Trump during their “search.”

She provided no evidence to back up her theory.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)