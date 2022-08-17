HATE IN FLATBUSH: Antisemitic Graffiti Scrawled on Shul

Antisemitic graffiti was found scrawled on Congregation Beth Shalom in Flatbush Wednesday morning, in the latest of increasing antisemitic incidents in the Big Apple.

The NYPD and Flatbush Shomrim, as well as Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, responded to the scene, located at Avenue X and East 27th Street, with officers from the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force investigating the incident.

Following the photographing of the evidence and other clues being gathered by police officers, Shomrim members removed the graffiti.

A suspect has not yet been identified.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE FLATBUSH SCOOP STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE FLATBUSH SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF FLATBUSH NEWS IN LIVE TIME

🚨 HITLER 🚨 Is the message Holocaust Survivors who saw and experienced the atrocities of WWII have have to see at Congregation Bet Shalom this morning when they go to pray. Happening right here in our own backyards. America in 2022. pic.twitter.com/kL8sDIhlTp — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) August 17, 2022

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)