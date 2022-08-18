THUMBS UP: Majority of Americans Approve of FBI’s Raid on Mar-a-Lago

A majority of Americans now say they approve of the FBI’s unprecedented raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, with 52% giving the DOJ a thumbs-up over the search – up from 49% who approved of the raid last week.

There has been a wide-ranging public campaign to smear the judge who signed off on the warrant, the Justice Department, FBI, and Attorney General Merrick Garland over the executed search warrant, but that campaign has done little to sway public opinion on the matter.

While 52% approve of the raid, just 37% say they disapprove of it, according to the poll conducted by Politico/Morning Consult. Another 10% said they either have no opinion or “don’t know.”

Last week, 49% said they approve of the move, with 37% disapproving, so the raid’s approval has gone up by 3% while those who disapprove of it have remained flat.

Among independents, the numbers are even starker. Last week, 47% of independents said they approved of the FBI raid, with 33% disapproving. This week, 51% of independents said they approve of the search, with just 29% disapproving.

