2 More Buses Packed with Illegal Immigrants Arrive in NYC

Two more buses brimming with illegal immigrants caught by authorities in Texas arrived in New York City on Friday morning.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending busloads of illegal immigrants to liberal-led cities like the Big Apple and Washington, D.C. to drive home his point that the crisis at the border isn’t simply a heartless talking point, as many Democrats assert.

“Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said Friday.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has called Abbott’s moves “inhumane,” while Washington, D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser called the arrival of illegal immigrants in her city a “humanitarian crisis.”

“You see New York, you see Washington kind of drowning with a few buses,” McAllen, Texas Mayor Javier Villalobos told Fox News. “We used to get over a thousand-something people a day.”

“The city of McAllen was able to deal with thousands of immigrants a day,” Villalobos said. “I think they can handle a few hundred.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)