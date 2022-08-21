Terrorists Fire At Crowded Bus, IDF Launches Manhunt

Terrorists in the Arab town of Silwad opened fire on Motzei Shabbos at an Israeli bus full of passengers traveling on Route 60 next to the Ofra yishuv in Binyanim.

B’Chasdei Hashem, no passengers were injured in the shooting despite the fact that eight bullet holes were found on the bus’s exterior.

Following the attack, IDF forces launched a manhunt for the terrorists. The incident was the third shooting attack in the past month.

The bus driver told Ynet on Sunday morning that he heard the gunfire and quickly sped away from the area as fast as he could. “After I saw the damage to the bus, I couldn’t sleep last night,” he said. “I’m still shaking. I drive this route often but I never encountered such an attack.”

“We’ve been seeing an escalation and a lack of deterrence for a while already,” Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz said following the attack. “A very great neis happened this evening. We demand immediate and determined far-reaching actions to eradicate terrorism and restore deterrence.”

The Israeli Bus Drivers Union stated: “Public transportation in general and buses in particular are a symbol of governance and therefore drivers and passengers are attacked again and again. The Transportation Ministry must speedily implement the plan prepared by the union and Histadrut to decrease violence and terror. The blood of the drivers and passengers cannot be made hefker.”

