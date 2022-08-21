Female Terror Cell Thwarted On The Way To Attack

Israeli security forces on Motzei Shabbos arrested three Palestinian women at the Eliyahu Crossing near Qalqilya who were allegedly about to commit a terror attack.

The women had aroused the suspicion of security guards at the checkpoint after they stopped their car before the checkpoint. The guards searched their car and found a Carlo submachine gun and suicide note.

According to a preliminary investigation, the women, residents of Shechem in their 20s, were planning on gunning down IDF soldiers at the checkpoint.

The women were transferred to the Shin bet for questioning.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)