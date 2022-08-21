Sedated & Ventilated: Name Added As Segula For HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen

The Nasi of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah, HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen, was sedated and ventilated overnight Motzei Shabbos in the ICU at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

The doctors decided to sedate the Rosh Yeshivah in an attempt to stabilize him after he suffered a deterioration in his condition over Shabbos. HaRav Cohen was hospitalized on Monday due to a severe infection in his leg.

Public tefillos for the Rosh Yeshivah, 91, are being held throughout Eretz Yisrael and Gedolim, including HaGaon HaRav Ben Tzion Mutzafi, HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef, and HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Amar, issued calls for tefillos. HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein also issued a call on Sunday morning for the public in every location to daven for the Rosh Yeshivah.

Also, on Sunday, the name “Chaim” was added to the Rosh Yeshivah’s name as a segulah for his recovery. Gedolei Yisrael gathered at the home of the Rosh Yeshivah’s brother-in-law, HaGaon HaRav Shlomo ben Shimon, Gaavad of the Neve Tzion Beis Din, to carry out the name change and recite Tehillim.

Below are videos of selichos being recited for the Rosh Yeshivah and a public call for tefillah:

On Motzei Shabbos, an atzeret tefillah was held at the kever of the Rosh Yeshivah’s father-in-law, HaGaon HaMekubal Chacham Mantzour ben Shimon, z’tl, at Har Hamenuchos.

The public is asked to daven for a refuah sheleimah for Rav Chaim Shalom ben Tufacha Malka b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael. Those interested in signing up for certain perakim can click here.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)