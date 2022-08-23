IDF: Gaza Terrorists Killed Child By Storing Weapons In Civilian Area

The IDF spokesperson on Tuesday responded to the report earlier in the day of an explosion in the Gaza Strip that killed a child and injured several others.

“Another tragedy in the Gaza Strip today,” the IDF spokesperson stated. “Weapons stored unsafely in the house of a member of a Palestinian terrorist group exploded and killed a young child in the vicinity.”

“These are the sad consequences of militarizing civilian areas for terrorist activity.”

The Hamas-run Interior Ministry in Gaza confirmed on Tuesday that an “accidental explosion in the vicinity of a house” in Khan Younis killed a child and injured at least seven others, including at least one other child.

