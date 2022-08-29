CONCERNS GROW: Trump’s Inner Circle Worried About His “Comically Inept, Inexperienced” Legal Team [VIDEO]

ABC journalist Jon Karl reported Sunday that former President Trump’s inner circle of advisers are very worried about their inability to get good attorneys to join them in the wake of the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago.
“Publicly, what they’re saying is this is rallying Republicans to Trump’s defense,” Karl said. “This makes it more likely that he will win the Republican nomination. Campaigning against this political action by the FBI and the DOJ.”
“Privately, they are really concerned,” he continued. “And one of the big concerns here is that Trump has nobody defending him. If you look at his legal team, it is comically inept and inexperienced. All of the big names who defended him through the first two impeachments, through the Mueller investigation, are gone. There is really concern that he needs to bring in a heavy hitting criminal defense attorney.”
The problem is, Karl asserts, that top attorneys simply don’t want anything to do with the former president right now.
“I know of several that have been approached who have said no,” he said. “I even know of one prominent criminal defense attorney who was approached and didn’t even return the phone call.”
“The idea of Donald Trump running for president again and being the frontrunner for the Republican nomination – will Republicans be comfortable supporting a candidate who cannot even hire a criminal defense attorney?” Karl wondered.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Trump will be our next president. By 2024 the economy will be so in trouble together with crime. Trump 2024
Rats, Rebublicans being in a bubble not seeing the menuval they are supporting. Those who fault, fault with their own fault.
The immoral lying adulterer has the D team working for
The client wants political theater, and the lawyers have to play along.
For example, comparing Trump to Breona Taylor makes a lot of sense legally – both situations are of overbearing law enforcement people ignoring the plain language of the 4th amendment. But Trump is hardly going to go Libertarian (even though from a legal perspective, it is his strongest argument) or try to make common cause with the far left (who also are outraged about 4th amendment violations). His narrative is that the election was stolen, and being a martyr for the 4th amendment is hardly going help him with his preferred narrative.