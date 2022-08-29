CONCERNS GROW: Trump’s Inner Circle Worried About His “Comically Inept, Inexperienced” Legal Team [VIDEO]

ABC journalist Jon Karl reported Sunday that former President Trump’s inner circle of advisers are very worried about their inability to get good attorneys to join them in the wake of the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago.

“Publicly, what they’re saying is this is rallying Republicans to Trump’s defense,” Karl said. “This makes it more likely that he will win the Republican nomination. Campaigning against this political action by the FBI and the DOJ.”

“Privately, they are really concerned,” he continued. “And one of the big concerns here is that Trump has nobody defending him. If you look at his legal team, it is comically inept and inexperienced. All of the big names who defended him through the first two impeachments, through the Mueller investigation, are gone. There is really concern that he needs to bring in a heavy hitting criminal defense attorney.”

The problem is, Karl asserts, that top attorneys simply don’t want anything to do with the former president right now.

“I know of several that have been approached who have said no,” he said. “I even know of one prominent criminal defense attorney who was approached and didn’t even return the phone call.”

“The idea of Donald Trump running for president again and being the frontrunner for the Republican nomination – will Republicans be comfortable supporting a candidate who cannot even hire a criminal defense attorney?” Karl wondered.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)