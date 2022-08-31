What Are The 100 Most Common Names In Israeli History?

According to new data published by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics last week, the most popular name in Israeli history for Jewish boys is Dovid.

In recent years, the name Dovid has even gained in popularity as almost double the number of babies were named Dovid in 2021 than in the year 2000.

The second most popular name for Jewish boys in Israeli history is Moshe and the name Yosef is in third place, followed by Avraham, Yaakov, Yitzchak, Doniel, Ori, Noam and Itai.

The 11th most popular name is Chaim, followed by Yisrael, Shlomo, Yehuda, Shmuel, Ariel, Shimon, Yonatan, Guy and Meir. More modern names are lower down on the list, including Roi, Amit, Omer, Tomer, Ohr, Idan, Matan, Shachar, Elad, Maor, Oren, Yaniv, Ofir, Gal, Aviv, Levi, Dor, Eran, Ronen, Yaron, Ilai, Ofek, Liam, Ziv, Dvir, Bar, Dror and Ohad.

The most popular name in Israeli history for Jewish girls is Noa, followed by Rachel, Yael, Sora, Michal, Esther, Tamar, Chana, Miriam, Maya, Rivka, Adi, Chaya, Hila, Rut, Talia, Ayala, Efrat, Roni and Leah.

Like the boys, the more modern girls’ names are lower down on the list, including Maayan, Hodayah, Shani, Tal, Yuval, Eden, Hadar, Keren, Dana, Noya, Chen, Neta, Adel, Liat, Lia, Amit, Orli, Romi, Agam, Sharon, Meital, Shachar, Moria, Lior and Sapir.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)