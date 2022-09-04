7 Israelis Injured In Shooting Attack In The Jordan Valley [Videos]

Terrorists opened fire at an Israeli bus carrying Israeli soldiers on Route 578 in the Jordan Valley on Sunday, injuring seven people.

One soldier was seriously injured by gunfire, the civilian bus driver was moderately injured from gunfire, and five other soldiers were lightly injured from shattered glass.

A large number of emergency medical forces arrived at the scene and began treating the wounded. A rescue helicopter evacuated the seriously injured soldier and bus driver to Rambam Hospital in Haifa. The lightly injured soldiers were evacuated to Ha’Emek Medical Center in Afula.

It is believed that the terrorists opened fire at the bus with an automatic weapon from a passing vehicle before fleeing the scene. A manhunt was launched and shortly later, two suspects were caught and transferred for questioning.

The terrorists also tried to throw inflammable material at the bus in an unsuccessful attempt to ignite it after it stopped due to the shooting. Instead, as the terrorists fled the scene, the flammable material ignited and their car went up in flames, as can be seen in the video below. The terrorists were forced to flee their vehicle and roll on the ground to try to douse the flames engulfing their clothing. The injured terrorists were then nabbed by Israeli security forces.

A manhunt continues for the third suspect.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)