NEW FROM TRUMP: The Donald Says FBI Should Overturn the 2020 Election

It’s not actually a thing the FBI has the power to do, but former President Donald Trump took some time on Labor Day to wonder whether the agency would overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“Now that the FBI and DOJ have been caught in a massive and determinative Election Rigging Scam, are they going to change the results of the 2020 Presidential Election? They should!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago estate nearly a month ago, Trump has called for the 2020 election to be overturned or redone multiple times.

Last week, he demanded that he either be “declared the rightful winner” of the election, or that a re-do of the election take place due to “massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)