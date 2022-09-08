VILE: “Goyim Defense League” Chief Arrested After Displaying Anti-Semitic Banners at Auschwitz

A prominent American neo-Nazi was arrested after holding up antisemitic hate banners and demonstrating against Jews outside the infamous gates at the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.

Jon Minadeo II, the head of the antisemitic Goyim Defense League, wrote on social media site Gab that he got “handcuffed & arrested in Poland today for (((Hate Speech))) regarding Auschwitz.”

The three sets of parentheses around “Hate Speech” is used by anti-Semites to single out Jews or things they blame on Jews while conversing online.

“Just got released tonight with a fine and my chains and computer temporarily confiscated. Life’s good! You can’t keep me down Jews!” he added.

Minadeo showed a picture of himself and an accomplice, identified by the ADL as Robert Wilson, holding up a handmade sign that said “Shoah the ADL” and another attacking ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt with profanity.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)