Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Upcoming Visit To Israel, Calling It An “Extraordinary” Country

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that she will be traveling to Israel in the coming months to lead a trade mission and to strengthen the alliance between the state of New York and the Jewish State.

“I hope to have a visit with you,” Hochul said in a speech at the Jerusalem Post conference. “I’m not going to announce any dates, but I’m coming.”

The governor said that her 87-year-old father who is Irish Catholic wanted to go to Israel before he died and she told him after he went that she will be going as well. “He made sure that he wanted all of his children to experience really the spiritual awakening that occurs when you go to this unique place that is like no others on this planet.”

Last year, Hochul planned to take her family to Israel on Thanksgiving but she had to cancel it after she became governor.

In the speech, which was met with applause, Hochul said she gets “to brag about the fact that New York is the home to more Jews outside of Israel.”

Hochul called Israel “extraordinary” and said she is “committed to the security of Israel because you have to survive and thrive. Because otherwise, we have lost this beacon of hope, this beacon of democracy that is a shining light to other countries around the world of what can be done, what can rise up out of adversity when people pull together.”

At the conference Hochul also met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who is head of the National Unity Party.

The governor also addressed the rise in antisemtism and highlighted her commitment to fight hate in all forms, incldhing social media messages targeting Jews and Israel. “We have to stand together, my friends, united as two countries, and certainly the State of New York with Israel, to call it out, ferret out, identify the people who are perpetrating these messages before it does any further damage” she said. “I have the State Police dedicated, as we triple the size of our task force monitoring all these messages.”

Hochul has consistently led in all public opinion polls against Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin. A recent Emerson College-Pix11 poll, which accurately predicted the competitive congressional primaries last month, showed Hochul with a commanding 15-point lead over Zeldin. A new poll released today by Public Policy Polling had Hochul up 54-39 over Zeldin.