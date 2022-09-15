SCAM ALERT: Flatbush Shomrim Warns Residents of New Brazen Fraud Attempt [VIDEO]

Flatbush Shomrim is warning residents of a brazen new scam in which people come knocking directly at your door and claim to be city workers attempting to prevent scams, all in an attempt to get hold of personal and sensitive information they can then exploit.

Shomrim said they responded to an incident in which a scammer showed up to a resident’s door with one of the inhabitant’s name and bank and proceeded to push for further information. The fraudster insisted that she was from NYC’s Department of Aging which she claimed was notified by the bank about suspicious activity on the resident’s associated account.

In the video below, when asked for identification, the scammer said she had left it in her vehicle, and kept pushing for the woman to open the door.

Flatbush Shomrim reached out to NYC’s Department of Aging, which confirmed that no such program exists and that the incident was indeed a scam.

Shomrim is now alerting residents of Flatbush and beyond to never allow an unidentified person into her home, even if they’re claiming to be helping you and has some of your personal information. This is of particular concern with elderly citizens, who are the specific targets in this scam operation.

Please call the Flatbush Shomrim 24 hours emergency hotline if you see anything suspicious at 718-338-9797.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)