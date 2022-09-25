Horror In Israel: Man Asks For Quiet Outside Shul And Is Stabbed To Death

A horrifying incident occurred several minutes before the end of Shabbos in the southern Israeli city of Dimona when a man asked for quiet outside a shul and was stabbed to death.

The suspect, a 49-year-old resident of the city was yelling expletives outside the shul during Maariv. When one of the mispallelim left the shul to ask him to quiet down, the suspect stabbed him on his waist, critically injuring him.

Emergency medical forces who arrived at the scene carried out resuscitation techniques while evacuating him to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva. His death was declared upon his arrival at the hospital.

The victim was later identified as Eliyahu Hazan, z’l, 59.

The suspect, who reportedly is known to suffer from mental health issues, fled the scene. Police forces who arrived at the scene began carrying out searches of the area and located and detained the suspect about an hour later.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)