Ukrainian Amb. To Israel Confirms: “We Thwarted Russian Attacks On Uman”

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Kornichuk on Wednesday confirmed the report that Russian forces launched over ten Iranian attack drones at Uman over Rosh Hashanah in order to harm Israelis.

In an interview with Reshet Bet, he said: “Ukrainian security forces were organized and worked well. There’s no reason for Israelis to leave Uman for security reasons.”

Kornichuk also added that Ukraine has submitted a request for military assistance from Israel. “We’re asking for more help from Israel, with an emphasis on military aid. There are requests on Defense Minister Gantz’s desk but we haven’t received a response.”

“Israel needs to equip us with anti-aircraft weapons. This is the time. So far Israel hasn’t done enough. Israel is good at humanitarian aid but we won’t win with bandages,” the ambassador asserted.

According to Ukrainian reports, the Russians are increasing their use of Iranian drones, launching them eight times at the beginning of the week alone.

A news report on Tuesday said that a senior Ukrainian official said recently that his country requested intelligence information from Israel about Iranian support for the Russian army. “They transferred a small amount of intelligence but we need a lot more than that,” he said.

In the meantime, due to Israeli intelligence, Ukraine is reducing its diplomatic ties with Iran.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv announced over the weekend the cancellation of the Iranian ambassador’s term and a significant reduction of the diplomatic staff in the Iranian embassy.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)