Terror In Israel: Car Hit In Drive-by Shooting, Truck Driver Hit In Head By Stone

Terrorists shot at an Israeli vehicle on Wednesday night at Adorayim Junction in the southern Chevron Hills area.

B’chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries. The car was slightly damaged but the driver succeeded in continuing to drive until he reached the Negohot yishuv, where he called security officials.

The terrorists fled the scene following the shooting. IDF forces who arrived at the area launched a manhunt for the suspects and imposed closures of roads in the nearby town of Dura.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Jewish truck driver was lightly injured after Arabs threw stones at him on Route 60 in the Shomron. He received emergency medical aid at the scene and was evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah for further treatment. The truck was lightly damaged.

Also on Wednesday, Arabs threw stones at an Israeli bus on Route 55 near the Arab town of Azzun.

Earlier, a bus came under a stone-throwing attack on Route 55 near Azzun. pic.twitter.com/Sf3Canz3hW — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 28, 2022

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi convened a meeting with top security officials on Wednesday regarding the sharp increase in shooting attacks in the Shomron in recent weeks.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)