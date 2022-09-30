Thanks to Simcha Eichenstein, Kohanim Can Now Drive Along Long-Forbidden Brooklyn Roads

For many years, overhanging branches along streets bordering Washington Cemetery and Greenwood Cemetery on the outskirts of Boro Park and Midwood have prevented Kohanim from traveling along these roads. They were forced to use alternate routes because of the halachic issue of being exposed to the cemeteries’ tumah.

Thanks to the persistent advocacy of Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, and under the strict guidance of Rabbi Yitzchok Stein Shlita, Supervisor of Va’ad Mishmeres Kahuna and Rosh Bais Din of Foltichen, the trees were recently trimmed and Kohanim are now able to travel on the following street lanes along the cemeteries:

Washington Cemetery

Bay Parkway between East 3rd Street and McDonald Avenue: Outside lane (cemetery side) only

Bay Parkway between McDonald Avenue and 57th Street: Outside lanes in both directions

20th Avenue between 54th and 57th Streets: Both directions

Ocean Parkway between Avenue J and Avenue: Southbound service lane

Greenwood Cemetery

McDonald Avenue between 20th Avenue and Fort Hamilton Parkway: Both driving lanes (not parking lane) along the cemetery

Fort Hamilton Parkway between McDonald Avenue and 37th Street: Both lanes

