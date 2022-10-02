Shocking Petira of Dr. Shmuel Eliezer (Steve) Krauss Z”L, Legendary 5 Towns Dentist, Baal Chessed, Hatzalah Paramedic

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Dr. Shmuel Eliezer (Steven) Hakohen Krauss Z”L, a legendary 5 Towns pediatric dentist and tremendous baal chessed. He was just 63.

Dr. Krauss was a beloved figure in his community whose under-the-radar chessed assisted hundreds of people without any acclaim for himself.

“He provided free dentistry needs to an untold number of people without the means to pay, refused to bill others he knew couldn’t pay, and made himself available night and day – on any day – for emergencies,” a community askan told YWN.

In addition to being a renowned dentist, Dr. Krauss served as a paramedic on Far Rockaway Hatzalah (known as “RL-76”) for over two decades, and was a tremendous baal tzedakah whose giving knew no bounds or limits.

“If someone needed help, he was there,” a community member said.

Dr Krauss called Hatzalah on Shabbos to have him taken to the hospital after not feeling well. Tragically, he had a cardiac arrest and was Niftar leaving his community, friends and family stunned and shocked.

Levaya details will be published when available.

Yehi zichro baruch.

