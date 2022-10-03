SHOCK VIDEO: Elderly Chareidi Couple Toppled By Anti-Riot Water Cannon

An elderly Chareidi couple who was passing near a demonstration on Thursday was knocked to the ground by police aiming an anti-riot water cannon at them from only a few meters away.

In the video, the couple can be seen trying to take cover behind the wall of a gas station before they are hit by a powerful spray of water, knocking them to the ground.

The incident occurred as extremists blocked the entrance to Jerusalem during a protest over the arrest of an army deserter.

The journalist who posted the video, Bar Shem-Ur, wrote: “Disturbing police brutality. An elderly Chareidi couple happened to be near a protest on Thursday at the entrance to Jerusalem. (Buses were dropping off passengers there and you could see that they weren’t part of the protest.) The water cannon was sprayed at the head of a 70-year-old woman from a distance of only a few meters away and she fell and injured her hand. Simply a disgrace.”

Israel Police responded: “Last Thursday, the police acted to disperse disturbances and blockades of main roads in Jerusalem and the city entrance by rioters who caused damage to many of the city’s residents and visitors. From a preliminary inquiry, it appears that the water cannon was operated at the spot following a report received by the police about an attack on soldiers at the gas station near the protest by some of the demonstrators.”

“At the same time, it appears from the video that the use of the water cannon in this case requires a thorough investigation. The case will be examined and handled accordingly, and the procedures for the water cannon’s operation will be adjusted.”

According to a report on Monday, the Department for the Investigation of Police (DIP) opened an investigation into the case on Monday and the operator of the water cannon at the time of the incident has been suspended until the end of the investigation.

