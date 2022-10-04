The Neis Of The 6th Yr.: Kibbutz Chofetz Chaim Yielded Double The Profit

An analysis of the accounting books at Kibbutz Chofetz Chaim, which observes the shemita year, provides moving evidence of Hashem’s bracha for the sixth year.

From the data compiled on the kibbutz over the last decade, it can be clearly seen that in the sixth year – in the years 2014 and 2021 – the land had a double bracha and provided double the profit of other years.

Shai Reichner, head of the Nahal Sorek Regional Council said: “During the shemita year, I often had the opportunity to pass near the fields of the council’s farmers, which in normal years are full of grain and in the shemita year, all work is stopped, and I am filled with immense pride for the privilege of chairing a council where all the farmers observe the shemita according to halacha.”

