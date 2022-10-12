TEHILLIM: Family Of Security Guard Injured In Terror Attack Asks Public For Tefillos

The civilian security guard injured in the shooting attack at the Shuafat checkpoint in east Jerusalem on Motzei Shabbos is still in serious and unstable condition. He is hospitalized in the neurosurgical intensive care unit at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

David Morel, 30, made aliyah from Brazil in 2017 and served in the IDF as a lone soldier. After being released from the army, he found work as a security guard.

His family requested that the public daven for the refuah sheleimah of Chaim Dovid ben Esther b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

The terrorist who perpetrated the attack, who was identified by Israeli security forces as Udai Tamimi, a 22-year-old resident of Shuafat, has not yet been caught. A female IDF soldier, Noa Lazar, 18, hy’d, was killed in the attack.

Israeli security forces are carrying out a manhunt for Tamimi and for a terrorist that carried out another shooting attack on Tuesday in the Shomron, killing Ido Baruch, 21, h’yd, a Givati soldier.

דובר צה"ל מתיר כעת לפרסם כי סמל-ראשון עידו ברוך ז"ל הוא הלוחם שנהרג בפיגוע סמוך לשבי שומרון. סמל-ראשון עידו ברוך ז"ל בן 21 מגדרה, לוחם בסיירת גבעתי. צה"ל משתתף בצער המשפחה וימשיך ללוותה pic.twitter.com/dxKxFF0N9w — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 11, 2022

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)