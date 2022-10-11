WATCH: Netanyahu’s Grandson Finishes Shas At His Bar Mitzvah

Former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s grandson, Shmuel Roth, celebrated his bar mitzvah on Tuesday afternoon in Mea Shearim by making a Siyum HaShas in the presence of his father, his Rebbe, and classmates.

The young Shmuel, the son of Reb Daniel Roth and his wife Noa, Netanyahu’s daughter from a previous marriage, learn in Talmud Torah Darchei Shmuel. Shmuel’s Rebbe said at the Bar Mitzvah that in his ten years of teaching children, he’s never come across a child with such talent and genius as Shmuel.

The Rebbe said that Shmuel is an incredible masmid and learns even during recess and on vacation days. After school ends for the day, he continues his learning at the Beis Medrash Yeshuos Yaakov in Mea Shearim. He began learning Shas when he was ten and continued learning without a break in order to complete Shas by his Bar Mitzvah.

Noa, who became frum as a young adult, gave birth to Netanyahu’s fifth grandson in July.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)