WATCH: Bris Of Netanyahu’s 5th Grandson Takes Place

The bris of opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu’s fifth grandson took place on Tuesday in the Breslover Beis Medrash in Mea Shearim.

Netanyahu wanted to attend the bris but was unable to due to difficulties securing the area. Instead, he and his wife visited with his daughter before the bris in the Beis Hachlama on Rechov HaNevi’im.

Netanyahu later posted a photo of himself holding his new grandson on his social media accounts.

HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Meir Shecter served as the sandak and the baby was named Natan after Reb Natan M’Breslov and the baby’s great-grandfather.

