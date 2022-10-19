El Al Security: What Yeshiva Do You Learn At?

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for the Sefas Tamim Foundation

QUESTION: I am a Yeshiva student who is studying in one of the Brisk Yeshivos in Yerushalayim.

Every time I go back to Eretz Yisroel, there is a non-religious Israeli man or woman who, allegedly for security purposes, asks me where I am learning, who the Rosh Yeshiva is, and what Mesechta I am learning. I know that they have absolutely no idea what they are asking at all, and probably just cull their information from asking such questions to other Yeshiva students. I am quite tempted to just make up the most preposterous responses such as, “I am studying in the Volozhin Yeshiva under Reb Naftoli Tzvi Huda Berlin. and we are studying the Ktzos HaChoshain straight on meseches Bava Genush. The goal is know every Ktzos on the Mesechta. Am I allowed to do such shtick?

ANSWER: While one can certainly see and understand the temptation to do so, you should definitely NOT DO IT. The reasons for avoiding it are as follows: 1] We should first and foremost demonstrate hakaras hatov for the fact that they are on guard and on watch fr our safety. A wise person once said that they look for bombers not only for a bomb. As hakaras haTov we should not tease them or take them for granted. 2] The Chofetz Chaim in the 7th chapter of his sefer “Sfas Tamim” cites the Sifrei on the pasuk of “vehalachta bidrachav – and you shall walk in His ways” that since Emes is one of the traits of Hashem, it is a negation of a positive Mitzvah in the Torah to lie. This is called a “bitual Assei.” Most people are entirely unaware of this ruling of the Chofetz Chaim. 3] There is a three-way debate regarding the Pasuk in the Torah that states, “Midvar Sheker Tirchak – stay far away from a false matter” (Shmos 23:7). Some say that it only applies to Dayanim (judges) involved in adjudicating a ruling (Orech Meisharim 9:1). Others say that by Torah law, it applies to all – but only when harm can come to someone through the lie (Sefer Yereim Mitzvah #235). The third opinion, which is Halacha L’maaseh (the practiced law) and the conclusion of most Halachic authorities is that it applies to everyone – even when no harm will come from the lie. (Chareidim Mitzvas Assei 4:26). This is your case.

4] And then there is also the higher level concept found in a Rashi at the end of Makkos (24a). “And speaks truth in his heart”; this is referring to one such as Rav Safra. Rashi explains that Rav Safra was reciting Krias Shema when a customer approached him to purchase an item. He intended to accept the man’s offer, but was unable to respond because he was in the middle of Shema. The buyer misinterpreted Rav Safra’s silence and raised and raised his offer. Rav Safra, however, insisted on selling him the item for the original amount. This was because of his quality of being true to himself and being dedicated to always being absolutely truthful.

