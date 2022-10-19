Mossad Is Targeting 6 More Hamas Operatives In Malaysia

Following reports on Tuesday about the botched Mossad operation in Malaysia, Israel’s Kan News reported on Wednesday that Hamas has been active in the Muslim country for almost ten years.

Senior Hamas members work as university lecturers in Malaysia, and along with undercover agents, engage in recruiting students to work for Hamas as cyberterrorists.

According to the report, Hamas is also active in other countries in East Asia, such as the Philippines.

A report in the New Straits Times on Wednesday claimed that Mossad agents in Malaysia are targeting at least another six Palestinians with ties to Hamas, including several who work as engineering lecturers at local universities.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)