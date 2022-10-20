WATCH: Hundreds Of Jerusalem Arabs March In Honor Of Murderous Terrorist

Following the elimination of Udai Tamimi on Wednesday night, a murderous terrorist from Shuafat who killed an IDF soldier 12 days ago and then committed another shooting attack on Wednesday evening, hundreds of residents of the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat joined a rally in his support.

They gathered close to the Tamimi home to show their support for his murderous actions and his “martyred” death – in a display of glory to death and terrorism.

The Arabs threw fireworks at the Israeli security forces deployed in the area.

Huge rallies in support of Tamimi were also held in the Palestinian cities of Jenin, Ramallah, Beit Lechem, and other towns throughout Yehudah and Shomron.

In the videos below, armed Arabs in Jenin chant slogans calling for jihad and the murder of Israelis:

As the Arabs celebrated murder, IDF Major-General Yaniv Asor engaged in an act of compassion, visiting the family of Noa Lazar, h’yd, the 18-year-old soldier killed by Tamimi, to inform them of the terrorist’s death.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)