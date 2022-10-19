Terror In Israel: Shooting Attack By Same Terrorist Who Killed IDF Soldier, Dramatic Shootout [SEE THE VIDEO]

A terrorist carried out a shooting attack on Wednesday evening near the entrance to Ma’aleh Adumim, lightly injuring an Israeli security guard at the checkpoint.

The other security guards returned fire and neutralized the terrorist. The security guard, who miraculously was only injured on his hand, was evacuated to Shaare Tzedek Hospital for treatment.

As can be seen in the video below, the security guards showed great courage in neutralizing the terrorist, who continued to return fire until he died.

A grenade was discovered on the terrorist’s body, which miraculously didn’t explode.

As Israeli security forces transferred the body, they discovered that the terrorist was Udai Tamimi, the terrorist whom IDF forces have been pursuing since he carried out the Shuafat shooting attack on October 8, killing an IDF soldier, Noa Lazar, 18, hy’d and seriously injuring a civilian security guard. A fingerprint test confirmed the information.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)