LIAR, LIAR: Just 7% of Americans Trust Media to Accurately Report News

A new survey from Gallup has found that just 7% of Americans have a “great deal” of trust in mass media to report the news “fully, accurately and fairly,” just two points higher than the lowest-ever rating, which came in 2016.

27% of respondents say they have a “fair amount” of trust in the media, while 28% said they don’t have much confidence, and 38% said they have no confidence in newspapers, TV, and radio.

70% of Democrats, 14% of Republicans and 27% of independents saying they have a great deal or fair amount of confidence in media.

For the third straight year, the majority of Republicans indicate that they have no trust at all in the media. This figure jumped 10 percentage points in 2020 and has been at or near 60% since then. This year, 57% say they do not have any confidence, while 29% say they do not have very much.

At 27%, independents’ trust in media is at the lowest point ever recorded and the first time it has been below 30%.

