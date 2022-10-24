Has Israel Changed Its Policy In Fighting Terror?

Israeli security officials raised the alert across the country on Sunday night out of fear of revenge attacks by the Lion’s Den terror group for the death [or assassination] of terrorist Tamer Kilani in Shechem.

Does the Palestinian claim that Israel was responsible for the explosion that killed Kilani have any validity? Some military analysts believe that it does. According to a Ynet report, Israel has chosen a “new, more sophisticated course of action” to deal with the rise of terror in the Shomron in recent months.

The report says that the IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Police have adopted a new operational course of action based on experience gained from previous terror waves and it’s quite possible that Kilani’s elimination is part of its new policy.

The goals of the new tactic are to suppress terror with a minimum of Palestinian deaths in order to prevent a major uprising in the area, avoid a large-scale military operation, and enable the security forces of the Palestinian Authority to maintain control of the area. “Pinpoint” assassinations of terror leaders are part of the new tactic.

Israel is concerned that the rise in terror and violence could lead to the fall of the PA, paving the way for a possible takeover of the area by Hamas.

According to the report, the IDF’s avoidance of bringing in a large number of forces into Shechem and instead allowing the PA to operate inside the city has reduced the number of terror attacks.

Israeli officials have remained mum about Kilani’s death, a policy that is in accordance with assassinations credited to Israel both within and outside the country.

