Lion’s Den Leader Killed In “Mysterious” Explosion, Terror Org Threatens Israel [Video]

Tamer Kilani, one of the leaders of the Lion’s Den terror organization and a former Israeli security prisoner, was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning in a mysterious explosion in Shechem.

Some Palestinian media reports claimed that Kilani was killed as a result of a bomb that an outsider attached to his motorcycle but other said it was a “work accident” that occurred while Kilani was trying to attach an explosive device to his motorcycle for “work purposes.”

Lion’s Den claims that Israel assassinated Kilani and promised to avenge his death, stating: “We promise the occupying forces and [IDF Chief of Staff] Aviv Kochavi a harsh and painful response. We call on every resident who can enter Shechem to attend his funeral today. There is no normal life when our blood and that of our people is spilled. Today we gave the homeland the best of our soldiers. The lions will go one after the other, either to victory or to martyrdom.”

Kilani was involved in several terror attack attempts, including dispatching the terrorist who b’chasdei Hashem was caught in Yafo last month on the way to commit a massacre in a crowded area in Tel Aviv. He also sent a Shechem resident to plant an explosive device at a gas station in Kedumim a month ago, was involved in the hurling of a grenade at IDF soldiers near the Gilad farm, as well as as a number of shooting attacks near Shechem.

Below is a video of the moments before and after the explosion:

The Lion’s Den terror organization that has emerged in the last few months in Shechem has perpetrated a number of serious terror attacks. Israeli security officials believe that the organization strives to carry out a shooting attack every day – but fortunately don’t always succeed.

Earlier this month, Tiktok, Facebook, and Instagram blocked the accounts of Lion’s Den at the request of Israel. However, Telegram failed to respond to Israel’s appeal and the Lion’s Den Telegram account is active and used as the bloodthirsty terror organization’s central platform.

