Rare Letter From HaMekubal HaRav Kook: “We Need To Check Anyone Who Doesn’t Vote For Chareidi Parties”

In a rare move, HaGaon HaMekubal Rav Dov Kook of Tiveria wrote a letter about the importance of voting for the Chareidi parties.

The letter states: “Everything [these words] are unnecessary and obvious. It’s pashut that one must be moser nefesh for the success of the Chareidi bloc, mainly because it’s a terrible Chillul Hashem throughout the world if it doesn’t succeed. And anyone who doesn’t feel this way should be checked out.”

“Everyone who is mechazeik in this is a partner in a general Kiddush Hashem in the world. And everyone who is weak in this is a partner in a general Chillul Hashem in the world.”

“I’m writing with tears and with a broken and downtrodden heart – אלהים לא תבזה.”

