SCHUMER HOT MIC: Senate Majority Leader Tells Biden “We’re in Danger”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was caught on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that Democrats are “in danger” of losing their majority in Congress’ upper chamber, adding that the party’s electoral prospects are “going downhill” in Georgia, where Republican Herschel Walker is trying to knock off incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock.

“That seat, we’re, we’re in danger in that seat,” Schumer is heard telling Biden, though it’s not clear which Senate seat he was referring to.

“But, you know, it looks like the debate didn’t hurt too much in Pennsylvania as of today, so that’s good… basically, we’re picking up steam in Nevada,” was heard saying, referring to Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s disastrous debate performance and a tight race between incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto and her Republican challenger, Adam Laxalt.

“The state where we’re going downhill is Georgia,” Schumer told the president. “It’s hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker.”

Republicans have been consistently gaining ground in the polls ahead of November 8th’s midterm elections. Polls now show increasingly tight Senate races in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)