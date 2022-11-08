Lieberman Warns: “Halachic State Is Just Around The Corner”

Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman “warned” on Monday that “a halachic state is just around the corner.”

Lieberman was referring to the report that Religious Zionist chairman Betzalel Smotrich called on Israeli soccer leagues to stop holding games on Shabbos, saying that the games on Shabbos discriminate against religious fans.

Smotrich’s call was excoriated by left-wing politicians. However, former senior Israeli soccer player Idan Tal, who became frum in recent years, spoke out in support of Smotrich on Tuesday morning. “The discrimination that exists against Shomrei Shabbat in senior soccer leagues must change,” he said in an interview with Channel 14. “Who, like me and many of my friends in the industry know how much the conflict between Shemiras Mesorah and the love for the soccer field tears at our hearts every Shabbat.”

“Soccer players also deserve a day off in the State of Israel and I hope that the change will come as soon as possible for the sake of equality and Jewish values ​​that are important to the majority of Israeli citizens. I support the claims of Knesset member Betzalel Smotrich, which clearly and fairly outline the conflict in favor of promoting sports for everyone in an equal manner.”

“It turns out that by Smotrich, kashrus certificates are also required for soccer games,” Lieberman wrote on Twitter. “I’m just wondering what the next step will be? At this rate, we’ll have to watch the World Cup games on Shabbat only on reruns. Smotrich, we watched soccer games on Shabbat before your time and we’ll watch them after your time also.”

מדינת הלכה ממש מעבר לפינה. מסתבר שאצל סמוטריץ׳ חייבים לתת תעודת כשרות גם למשחקי כדורגל. אני רק תוהה מה יהיה הצעד הבא? בקצב הזה את שידורי המונדיאל בשבת נצטרך לראות בשידורים חוזרים. סמוטריץ׳, כדורגל בשבת ראינו לפניך ונראה גם אחריך. pic.twitter.com/JUgp8CQKvB — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) November 7, 2022

Labor chairwoman Merav Michaeli also panned Smotrich, writing: “Smotrich hasn’t yet entered his seat [in the new coalition] and he’s already trying to force his religious way of life on all of Am Yisrael. Soccer games will continue as usual and if you dare to change it, the public will show you the way out. Israel will not be a halachic state.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)